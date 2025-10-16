Zimbabwe: Zncc Calls for Targeted Support to Boost Matabeleland Exports

Sikhulekelani Moyo ,Zimpapers Business Hub

ZIMBABWE National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) has called upon the national trade development and promotion body (Zimtrade) to give targeted support to Matabeleland businesses, in a bid to grow exports in the region.

This came out at the Buyers Seminar held in Bulawayo yesterday, where the national trade development and promotion body, Zimtrade, organised the event in partnership with Afreximbank.

The Buyers Seminar, which is part of the Zimbabwe Export Week, brought together about 15 buyers from different countries which including DRC, South Africa, Senegal, France, Zambia, Mozambique, Kenya, and Egypt, amongst other countries.

The event, now in its second year, provides a platform for meaningful engagement between Zimbabwean exporters, international buyers, and policymakers.

Running under the theme "Rooted Locally, Growing Globally," this speaks to the growing imperative for Zimbabwean businesses to fully exploit local resources and capabilities while developing competitiveness in international markets.

In his remarks, ZNCC Matabeleland chamber chairperson Mr Thomas Gwatida said the Matabeleland region has immense untapped potential in agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and mining value chains.

He said the region's proximity to Botswana, South Africa, and Zambia gives us a natural advantage for cross-border trade.

"With targeted support, Matabeleland can become a key export hub, particularly in processed foods, leather products, textiles, crafts, and agricultural exports," said Mr Gwatida.

"ZNCC Matabeleland is actively engaging local businesses to enhance their export readiness, link them to regional buyers, and promote compliance with export standards.

"Together with ZimTrade, we are working to transform Bulawayo and its surrounding areas into a vibrant industrial and trade centre once again."

He said the journey towards a competitive export-led economy requires partnership where he said the Government must continue to provide a stable policy environment; the private sector must innovate and invest; and institutions like ZimTrade must continue to facilitate market linkages.

"I would like to commend ZimTrade for being a consistent and dependable partner to the business community," he added.

"Your efforts in promoting Zimbabwean products abroad ̵ through trade fairs, outward seller missions, and buyer engagements ̵ are building strong foundations for our export future.

"Equally, I want to recognise our local entrepreneurs and exporters here today. You are the ambassadors of Zimbabwean excellence. Each product you export carries the story of our country's resilience, creativity, and aspiration."

Mr Gwatida said the success of Zimbabwean export strategy depends on how well players collaborate, innovate, and compete.

"Let us seize the opportunities provided by the National Development Strategy 1, by regional trade agreements, and by ZimTrade's initiatives," he said.

"Let us produce for both domestic and international markets with the same passion, discipline, and commitment to quality.

"As ZNCC, we stand ready to support the business community through advocacy, networking, and policy dialogue ̵ ensuring that the voice of business continues to shape the national economic agenda."