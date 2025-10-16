Zimbabwe: Managing Exam Anxiety - Tips for Students to Stay Calm and Focused

As exam season approaches, many students are feeling the pressure, mostly not because they are not prepared enough, but due to worry for their anticipated performance.

If not managed well, exam anxiety can be a significant obstacle to success.

However, there many effective ways to help students manage their nerves and perform to the best of their ability.

Understanding exam anxiety

Exam anxiety refers to an individual's cognitive reaction towards an evaluative situation, and it manifests in different ways.

Some students may experience physical symptoms like palpitations, sweating, or trembling, while others may feel overwhelmed, anxious and distracted.

Exam anxiety can be caused by a range of factors, including thinking of consequences of failure, lack of preparation, high expectations or loss of self-esteem.

How to manage exam anxiety

Preparation is one of the most effective ways to manage exam anxiety. It is important that a student develops a study plan with all exam areas covered, set realistic goals and review material regularly.

Setting realistic goals helps to avoid burn-out, and makes one realistic on their expectations. It also assists in managing unrealistic expectations from peers, parents and teachers.

As a student, one should identify learning styles that work well with them and utilize those, rather than going by what others are doing.

Knowing your learning styles not only increases your self-esteem, but builds resilience, and helps to manage exam anxiety.

Relaxation techniques

When feeling anxious, practice deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation and visualization. This can help clam the nerves, thereby reducing anxiety. Encourage yourself with positive self-talks, for example, positive affirmations like 'I have got it' or 'I am well prepared' can reduce cognitive overload.

Time management

Allocate enough time for studying, reviewing and practicing exam questions. Repeated study helps to sync information stored in short-term memory into long term memory, a permanent storage reservoir that is easier for the brain to retrieve.

Seek support

Talk to friends, family or a counselor if you feel overwhelmed with anxiety. Sharing your concerns can help you feel supported and less isolated.

It is also important to engage in physical exercises and socializing with peers to manage exam anxiety.

Tips for the exam day

* Get to the exam venue early and avoid last-minute rush as this can make you anxious.

* Read questions carefully. Give yourself time to read each question carefully and understand what is being asked, before attempting to respond to any question.

* Manage your time effectively. Allocate enough time for each question and leave some time for reviewing your answers.

* Stay hydrated and energized. Bring water and snacks to keep your energy levels up during the exam.

· Exam anxiety is a common challenge that many students face, but it is not insurmountable.

By developing effective strategies for managing exam anxiety, students can stay calm, focused and perform well.

Remember, it is not just about the grade; it is also about learning and growing as a student. With the right mindset and preparation, students can overcome exam anxiety and achieve their academic goals.

Fortunate Chiremba is an Educational Psychology Practitioner and a Masters student at Great Zimbabwe University. She can be contacted on +263773198402 or email address mazondef@gmail.com