Zimbabwe: Another Horror At Makhado Cliff - Truck Plunges Near Bus Crash Scene

Barely days after a horrific bus crash claimed 43 lives in Makhado, Limpopo Province, tragedy has struck again as a heavy truck plunged into a cliff just metres from the original accident site.

The truck, reportedly carrying cement and heading towards Musina along the N1 highway, veered off the road and crashed into a steep drop opposite the Sunday bus disaster scene.

Eyewitnesses say the area near Ingwe Lodge has turned into a death trap, with winding curves and dangerous cliffs claiming more lives almost every year.

South African journalist Kaizer Nengovhela, who is at the scene, said paramedics are battling to determine the extent of the damage.

"Indications are that the truck was travelling towards Musina when it drifted down the cliff just opposite the Sunday bus crash scene. At the moment, we cannot tell if there are any fatalities since rescue workers are still attending to the scene," said Nengovhela.

The fresh tragedy has added to the grief still gripping the region as Zimbabwe, South Africa and Malawi continue to mourn the 43 victims of Sunday's bus disaster.

Meanwhile, the Limpopo Provincial Government has confirmed that the process of identifying the deceased from the bus crash is underway.

Provincial spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said the process involves photographing and fingerprint verification to help families find closure.

"The identification process continues at Tshilidzini Hospital, where 17 families have already arrived to identify their loved ones," said Ramakuela.

The ill-fated bus was travelling from the Eastern Cape to Zimbabwe with 91 passengers when it veered off the treacherous Zoutpanesburg mountain road on Sunday, killing 43 and injuring dozens.

As rescue teams now battle another wreck at the same deadly stretch, questions are mounting over whether the N1 highway near Makhado has become one of South Africa's most dangerous roads.