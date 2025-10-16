Zimbabwe: New Cybersecurity Strategy to Boost Zimbabwe's Digital Resilience

Harare — THE Ministry of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services has completed developing the National Cyber Security Strategy, a Cabinet Minister has said.

The milestone move comes barely a day after Cabinet approved the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2026 to 2030).

The move, marks a key step in the Government's commitment to harness the economic potential of artificial intelligence while minimising risks and ensuring that it works in implementing national policies.

Addressing stakeholders at the inaugural launch of the National Cybersecurity Conference and Expo on Wednesday, ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera said her Ministry is working flat out to address issues associated with the technological advances.

"I am pleased to announce that Zimbabwe has completed the development of the National Cybersecurity Strategy, which serves as our overarching framework for protecting national digital assets, strengthening cyber resilience, and promoting a culture of cybersecurity across all sectors.

"The Strategy aligns with regional and international best practices and provides clear strategic priorities, including the establishment of institutional frameworks, capacity building, awareness, and international cooperation. This milestone demonstrates Government's unwavering commitment to building a safe, secure, and trusted digital environment that supports innovation, economic growth, and citizen empowerment," said Minister Mavetera.