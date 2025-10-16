Kenya: Raila Flight Becomes Most Tracked Worldwide Ahead of Arrival

he call sign “RAO001” — derived from Odinga’s initials and the presidential-style numeric designation — is being used exclusively for this flight to honor his legacy as a statesman and symbol of Kenya’s democratic struggle.
16 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Kenya Airways flight carrying the remains of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been renamed RAO001 and has become one of the most tracked flights worldwide, according to Flightradar24.

Nearly 21,000 people were actively monitoring the flight's progress, and the number continues to rise as Kenyans and well-wishers around the world follow its journey in real time.

The flight is scheduled to land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 9:30 a.m., where President William Ruto will receive the body of the veteran leader.

