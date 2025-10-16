Uganda: Museveni, Cuban Delegation Discuss Food-for-Medicine Barter Deal

President Museveni has expressed Uganda's readiness to supply food items to the Republic of Cuba in exchange for medicines and medical supplies.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and supporting mutual development.

Museveni made the remarks during a meeting with a high-level Cuban delegation on the sidelines of the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), held at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

"We are ready. We are going to target the next financial year. We are going to start planning, and we shall budget for it," President Museveni assured the Cuban officials.

The Cuban delegation was led by Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs, who delivered greetings and best wishes from Army General Raúl Castro and President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

He also extended an official invitation for President Museveni to visit Havana.

The two parties discussed strengthening collaboration in the areas of trade, science, and manufacturing. Museveni reiterated Uganda's commitment to engaging in barter trade arrangements, emphasizing that such cooperation would be mutually beneficial.

The proposed framework will be spearheaded by the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), the commercial arm of the UPDF, which will oversee the procurement and export of food items such as maize and beans to Cuba.

Lt. Gen. James Mugira, Managing Director of NEC, informed the President that initial consultations had already been held with Cuban officials to assess the country's food needs and to identify categories of medicines and medical supplies that Cuba will provide in return.

"These supplies will be directed to the Ministry of Health to enhance healthcare delivery and improve the quality of life of Ugandans," Mugira stated.

The meeting was also attended by Monica Musenero, Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation; Vincent Bagiire, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Juan Humberto Macias Pino, Cuban Ambassador-Designate to Uganda; and Alberto Amoros Nunez, Head of the Cuban Sub-Saharan Africa Division.

The food-for-medicine initiative represents a significant step in deepening Uganda-Cuba relations and promoting South-South cooperation in line with the principles of the Non-Aligned Movement.