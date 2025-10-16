Kenya: President Ruto Leads State Reception of Raila Odinga's Body At JKIA

16 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto was Thursday morning leading the State reception for the body of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The Kenya Airways aircraft ferrying Odinga's remains from India changed its call sign from KQ203 to RAO001 upon entering Kenyan airspace at about 8.50am, in a symbolic gesture to honor the departed opposition leader.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, senior government officials, and members of the Odinga family joined the Head of State to receive the body, marking the start of national mourning ceremonies.

KQ203 changes call sign to RAO001 as Raila Odinga's body enters Kenyan airspace » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

After a brief military ceremony at the airport, the body will be transported to Parliament Buildings for public viewing between 12 noon and 5pm, before being taken to Lee Funeral Home for preservation ahead of Friday's state funeral service at Nyayo National Stadium.

Odinga will be laid to rest on Sunday at his rural home in Bondo, Siaya County, in accordance with plans announced by the National Funeral Committee.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.