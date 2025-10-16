Kenya: Chaos At JKIA As Crowds Overwhelm Security During Raila's Arrival

16 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The state reception for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) descended into chaos as supporters thronged the airport, overwhelming security personnel.

President William Ruto, who was scheduled to lead the reception of Raila's body, was unable to do so as the crowds became unruly.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and other dignitaries were also not visible amid the commotion.

Supporters surrounded Raila's casket, leaving military personnel on the ground largely unable to control the situation.

Efforts by Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo to calm the crowd were unsuccessful, with mourners continuing to mill around the casket.

