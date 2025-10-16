Kenya: Heartbreak and Disorder - Thousands Storm JKIA Disrupting Raila State Reception

16 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Commotion broke out at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Thursday morning as thousands of mourners thronged the grounds to receive the body of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, who died in India on Wednesday.

Crowds waving twigs and Kenyan flags filled the airport's perimeter, singing liberation songs and chanting "Baba! Baba!" as Odinga's remains were offloaded from flight RAO001, the Kenya Airways aircraft that ferried him home from Kochi.

When the plane landed, emotions overflowed. Some mourners rolled on the tarmac wailing, others blew whistles and horns, while groups of boda boda riders circled the airport, their motorcycles draped in national colors.

Supporters breached security cordons to snap selfies near the aircraft, disrupting a planned State Reception led by President William Ruto.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As the chaos unfolded, Ruto security detail aborted a planned official reception of the body with the Head of State retreating to the presidential pavilion with Ida, Odinga's widow.

An army carriage departed the airport as security officers from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Youth Service (NYS), and ODM party marshals battled to contain the surging crowd, which caused a traffic snarl-up around the airport and delaying the convoy transporting Odinga's body to Lee Funeral Home.

The body will lie in state at Parliament Buildings later on Thursday for public viewing, ahead of Friday's State Funeral Service at Nyayo National Stadium and Sunday's burial in Bondo, Siaya County.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.