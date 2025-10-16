Nigeria: I'm Labour Party Member, My Name Will Be On Ballot in Next General Election - Obi

*Says ADC is a vehicle to remove APC

A presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, yesterday, insisted that he remained a confirmed member of the Labour Party and that his name would be on the ballot in the next general election.

He also confirmed that he was a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a coalition against All Progressives Congress (APC) for the purpose of ensuring that the ruling party was defeated in the 2027 general election.

Addressing newsmen after his visit to a school at the outskirt of Abuja, Obi said, "I am a confirmed member of the Labour party and for emphasis, my name will be at the ballot during the 2027 general election."

Speaking on the defection of the Enugu State Governor (Peter Mbah) to the APC, Obi said, "Well, let me start by telling you that Peter Mbah is a good friend of mine. And I believe that as governor, he must have taken his decision based on his own political views and calculations.

"As for the alleged plot to capture the South-East, we are not in a military time when you capture people. You are a leader. You tend to do the right things for them to follow you. So I don't think anybody is capturing anywhere. But the government needs to do more if they want the people to support them."

On Sowore's agitation for Nnamdi Kanu's release, Obi said. "Let me tell you, I've always been consistent on Nnamdi Kanu's fight. There was no need for his arrest in the first place. And I've always said that for me, I will consult, negotiate and discuss with anybody who is agitating. I said it clearly and I remain there.

"I thank those who are actually trying to do or say what we've been saying for a long time. Go and check what I've said before 2020, 2022 to even 2024. And now that it has gone to court, the rules should be followed. Not just for Nnamdi Kanu, but for all agitators across the nation. Let's dialogue with them.

"There's nothing wrong with anybody agitating or saying let's dialogue with them. And whatever we do with them, let's follow the rules. So, I thank the organisers and those who are involved."

Obi also spoke on his expectations of the new INEC chair ahead of 2027 election, saying, "Very simple. He's a Nigerian. We want a new Nigeria where elections will be free, fair and credible and our people who have the competence, capacity, compassion, character and commitment to lead the nation are elected.

"It's for the good of everybody. None of us is going to be here forever and none is going to be in his position forever. So, whatever position we find ourselves, it's to do the right thing. So I wish him well.

"When he (Amupitan) is confirmed, I will congratulate him and tell him to know that one day he's going to leave that post. Let him ensure that he keeps his reputation," he said.