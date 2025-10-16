Somalia Defence Ministry Compares Al-Shabaab to Israel's Genocide in Gaza

Mogadishu — Somalia's Ministry of Defence on Thursday likened the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab to Israel, accusing both of committing atrocities against innocent civilians.

Speaking at a press briefing in Mogadishu, ministry spokesperson Sheikh Abukar Mohamed Hassan condemned Al-Shabaab for what he described as systematic violence and terror against Somali civilians.

"Al-Shabaab and the Israeli forces killing people in Gaza are two sides of the same coin - both are mercilessly slaughtering innocent civilians," said Sheikh Abukar.

The spokesperson also praised the role of the Sufi group Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa in combating insecurity across Somalia, likening their resistance to that of the Palestinian group Hamas. "Ahlu Sunna is the Somali Hamas - an Islamic front defending its people and faith," he said.

Sheikh Abukar urged Somalis to support national security forces and actively participate in maintaining security and stability. "We call on all citizens to cooperate with our armed forces to achieve lasting peace and real development," he said.

The comments come as Somali government troops continue large-scale military operations aimed at retaking territory still held by Al-Shabaab in parts of the country.