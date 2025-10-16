Somalia Defence Ministry Compares Al-Shabaab to Israel's Genocide in Gaza

16 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Ministry of Defence on Thursday likened the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab to Israel, accusing both of committing atrocities against innocent civilians.

Speaking at a press briefing in Mogadishu, ministry spokesperson Sheikh Abukar Mohamed Hassan condemned Al-Shabaab for what he described as systematic violence and terror against Somali civilians.

"Al-Shabaab and the Israeli forces killing people in Gaza are two sides of the same coin - both are mercilessly slaughtering innocent civilians," said Sheikh Abukar.

The spokesperson also praised the role of the Sufi group Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa in combating insecurity across Somalia, likening their resistance to that of the Palestinian group Hamas. "Ahlu Sunna is the Somali Hamas - an Islamic front defending its people and faith," he said.

Sheikh Abukar urged Somalis to support national security forces and actively participate in maintaining security and stability. "We call on all citizens to cooperate with our armed forces to achieve lasting peace and real development," he said.

The comments come as Somali government troops continue large-scale military operations aimed at retaking territory still held by Al-Shabaab in parts of the country.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.