Somalia: Security Deteriorates in Somalia's Baladweyne As Armed Groups Tighten Grip

Mogadishu, Somalia — Security in the central Somali city of Baladweyne is rapidly deteriorating amid a surge in violence, local residents and observers say, raising fears of mass displacement as armed groups tighten their grip.

The city, capital of the Hiran region, has seen a sharp escalation in insecurity marked by frequent bomb attacks, targeted killings, extortion, and illegal checkpoints. The violence has left residents in fear and disrupted daily life in one of Somalia's key regional centers.

On Monday, a bomb explosion in Baladweyne killed three people and injured three others, further highlighting the fragile security situation.

Multiple militia groups -- each with its own leadership -- are now active in the city following recent territorial losses by pro-government Macawiisley forces to Al-Shabaab militants. The presence of loosely affiliated armed groups has made it increasingly difficult to restore order.

Authorities from the Hirshabelle regional state have faced growing criticism for failing to respond effectively. Local security forces appear fragmented, with no clear command structure, and have been accused of watching from the sidelines.

"If the situation continues unchecked, many families may be forced to flee the city in search of safety," a Baladweyne resident told Radio Shabelle.

Pressure is mounting on both the Hirshabelle administration and the federal government in Mogadishu to take urgent action to prevent the city from descending further into chaos.