Uganda: Prau President Nakasiita Appointed to African Committee for 2026 World Public Relations Forum

16 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), in partnership with the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, has appointed Ms. Irene Nakasiita, the president of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), as a member of the Continental Advisory Committee (CAC) for the forthcoming World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) 2026, to be hosted in Abuja, Nigeria.

The CAC serves as a Pan-African advisory framework established to provide strategic direction and oversight to the National Planning Committee of the 2026 Forum.

Its mandate is to ensure that the global event, convening thousands of communication leaders and professionals from around the world, is both historic and impactful for the African continent.

Ms. Nakasiita joins a distinguished list of communication leaders from across Africa, including presidents of national public relations associations, Global Alliance board members, and leaders of strategic communication institutions.

"I thank the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations together with Global Alliance for this great opportunity to serve and champion PR Excellence, not only in Uganda but across the region," said. Nakasiita

"This platform presents collaborative opportunities where PRAU can benchmark on how to advance Public Relations in Uganda through collaboration with peers who are at the forefront of shaping positive narratives for their organization and also the continent at large."

As a member of the CAC, Ms. Nakasiita will play a key role in advising on program design, stakeholder engagement, and continental mobilization for the Forum.

She will also help ensure that African narratives, challenges, and innovations are effectively represented in the global dialogue on communication and reputation management.

In an official communication dated October 6th, 2025, Dr. Ike Neliaku, president and chairman of Council at NIPR, lauded Ms. Nakasiita's appointment as a reflection of her professional excellence, leadership, and contributions to the growth of public relations and communication across the African continent.

The inauguration of the Continental Advisory Committee is scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. (WAT), and will be officiated by Mr. Arik Karani, President of the African Public Relations Association (APRA), alongside Madam Irene Lungu Chipili, Chairperson of the Africa Regional Council of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management.

