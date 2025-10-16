Uganda: The World Needs Unity, Shared Prosperity, Not Dominance - Museveni Tells Nam Meeting in Kampala

President Museveni has urged the global community to prioritize mutually beneficial cooperation and shared prosperity over domination and ideological conflict.

He made these remarks while chairing the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at Speke Resort Munyonyo, under the theme "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence."

The meeting, running from October 13 to 16, 2025, brought together foreign ministers from NAM's 121 member states, alongside representatives from the United Nations, African Union, and other multilateral institutions. It also serves as a Midterm Review following Uganda's successful hosting of the 19th NAM Summit in January 2024.

Museveni, who currently chairs NAM, commended the founding leaders of the movement for pursuing neutrality during the Cold War, saying their vision laid the foundation for global peace and cooperation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I salute the Non-Aligned Movement. Our elders who started it did us a great service because they achieved neutrality," Museveni said.

"At that time, there was a conflict between the socialist camp and the capitalist camp, and our elders said, 'No, we want to be neutral. We want to judge issues on merit.' That helped us then, and it is even more important today."

He dismissed the ambitions of global hegemony as outdated and counterproductive.

"Anybody who thinks they should control the world is wasting their time."

Museveni emphasized that nations should focus on "minimum mutually beneficial interests" such as trade, investment, tourism, and other areas of cooperation instead of coercion and conflict.

"Where we don't agree, let us act by good example and not coercion. If you think you are right, show it by doing things properly in your own country so that others learn from you."

Quoting scripture the -- "Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father who is in heaven" -- Museveni explained that positive example, not force, should guide international relations.

He referred to the 30 year's war in Europe, caused by religious intolerance, and the fall of the Austro-Hungarian Empire following resistance to emerging social systems.

"When one of the kings of England wanted to become Protestant, the Pope refused to allow anyone to change from Catholicism, and that caused a lot of chaos. In the end, the Pope failed."

"When capitalism emerged in France after the Revolution, Metternich of Austria-Hungary tried to stop it but failed. Where is Austria-Hungary today? It disappeared because it wanted to stop the evolution of history, which is impossible."

He stressed that each nation must be allowed to choose its own social and political system.

Museveni argued that scientific advancements benefit all humanity and should be embraced by all countries.

"Once there is an advance in the control of nature through science, we should be very happy. I don't see why anybody would worry that country X, B, or C has come out of poverty. After all, if you want to do business, why do you want to do business with a poor man? Why don't we want all our partners to be prosperous so that we can do better business?"

He cited China's transformation as a positive example that has indirectly benefited Uganda and other developing nations by making technologies like steel more accessible.

Africa's Economic Potential and the Case for Global Affluence

Turning to Africa's economic landscape, Museveni argued that global prosperity is linked to raising purchasing power across all regions.

"If Africa's GDP per capita was $20,000, we would have a total GDP of about $30 trillion. At $25,000, it would reach $45 trillion. That would not only make Africa richer but would benefit our trading partners because we would buy more from them."

He called on NAM member states to champion industrialization, science, and human resource development to ensure shared global prosperity.

Museveni also thanked the member states for entrusting Uganda with the NAM chairmanship.

"We are very happy that you have come to Uganda in such big numbers. I thank you for honoring us with the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. When I look around and see all of us together, I believe we may be the hope of the world."

He underscored that NAM's unity, built on mutual respect and equality, could lay the groundwork for a fairer world order.

Global Support for Uganda's Leadership

The meeting featured statements from representatives of the United Nations and African Union, who praised Uganda's active role in leading NAM and reaffirmed the movement's relevance in today's multipolar world.

The representative of UN Secretary-General António Guterres congratulated Uganda for its successful stewardship and commended NAM's role in promoting diplomacy, dialogue, and South-South cooperation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ambassador Musa Mohamed Omar, representing Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, also lauded Uganda's leadership and NAM's enduring relevance.

He criticized the defense of the current global status quo by those who benefit from it, urging the Global South to unite for reform.

"Those who benefit from the current world order are defending the status quo. But if we put our efforts in common and align our vision with frameworks such as the G77 plus China, we will be able to influence the construction of a new, fairer world order."

He reiterated the AU's commitment to supporting countries suffering from unilateral coercive measures, calling them barriers to peace and development.

Building on Past Successes

The January 2024 NAM Summit in Kampala, attended by over 120 member states and observers, was hailed as a diplomatic success that reaffirmed NAM's role as a bridge between the Global North and South.

This week's Midterm Review Meeting is expected to build on those outcomes, focusing on peacebuilding, technology transfer, trade facilitation, and climate resilience.