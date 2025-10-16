Rwandan Players Out, Steiner Stunned, Denolly Through Rwanda Open Quarters

Etienne Niyigena and David Manzi Rwamucyo, the two Rwandan players who were remaining in Rwanda Open M25, were eliminated without getting past the first round.

Niyigena lost 6-2, 6-3 to Mexico's Rodrigo Alujas, the tournament's No. 4 seed, while Rwamucyo was dominated by French No2 seed Florent Bax in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Niyigena and Claude Ishimwe also exited the round of 16 following a 6-4, 6-3 defeat to Dillon Beckles (USA) and Darrshan Suresh (MAS), leaving the home nation without local representation in the latter stages.

With the Rwandans out, attention now turns to the tournament's top seeds, who continued to assert their dominance in Kigali as the competition heads into the quarterfinals.

Top seed Max Houkes of the Netherlands booked his place in the round 16 Jordi Garcia Mestre in two sets 6-4 6-2 and will face Germany's Edison Ambarzumjan on Thursday.

Defending champion Corentin Denolly (France), who eased past American andrea Motta in two sets 6-3 6-3, will face India's Ishaque Eqbal, the tournament's No. 3 seed, in the round of 16.

Second seed Florent Bax (France) continued his fine form with a double-bagel win over Rwamucyo and is set to face Mexico's Rodrigo Alujas (No. 6 seed), who beat Niyigena earlier in day.

Bulgaria's Dinko Dinev, who survived a marathon earlier in the week, rounds out the quarterfinal lineup and will meet Germany's Maximilian Homberg. Dinev made it into the round of 16 after stunning Rwanda Open first week finalist Maik Steiner.

The winners will advance to Friday's semifinals as the 2025 Rwanda Open, part of the ITF Men's World Tennis Tour, nears its decisive stages.

The two-week event offers a $30,000 prize purse, up from last year's $25,000, and continues to showcase Kigali as one of the region's fastest-growing tennis destinations.