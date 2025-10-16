Tunisia: President of Republic On Evacuation Day - War of Liberation Continues to Eradicate Corruption

Tunis — President Kais Saied affirmed as he chaired the 62nd anniversary of Evacuation Day in Bizerte on Wednesday, that Tunisia, "just as it liberated itself from the last colonial strongholds, will continue the war of liberation to eradicate corruption and those who are still swayed by their illusory dreams toward betrayal, treachery, and regression."

The Head of State, who met with a large number of citizens in downtown Bizerte and listened to their concerns and aspirations, emphasised "that work continues day and night to achieve their legitimate demands."

During his visit to the Women's, Maternity, and Pediatric Centre at Habib Bougatfa University Hospital to review the progress of ongoing works, the President of the Republic stressed "the need to accelerate the completion of the project."

He underlined that "the right to health is a natural human right and must be available to all citizens across the Republic."

Earlier in the morning, the president visited the Martyrs' Square in Bizerte, where he saluted the national flag to the national anthem, reviewed an honour guard from the three branches of the armed forces, laid a wreath at the memorial, and recited Al-Fatiha in tribute to the martyrs' souls.

He also met with several veterans who participated in the fierce battles that took place in Bizerte in July 1961, which resulted in thousands of martyrs and wounded among the armed forces and civilians who had joined the struggle, demanding evacuation.

The ceremony was attended, in particular, by the Minister of National Defence and members of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.