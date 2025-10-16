Zimbabwe: Fighting Winky D Made Him Bigger - Mliswa Urges Government to Embrace Dancehall Star

Outspoken former legislator Temba Mliswa says the government and dancehall sensation Winky D should "smoke a peace pipe," arguing that continued hostility towards the artist has only amplified his influence and popularity.

Winky D, one of Zimbabwe's most socially conscious musicians, has often clashed with authorities over his politically charged lyrics.

Tensions peaked in 2023 when government banned his music from state media following the release of his album "Eureka Eureka," which featured songs tackling corruption, inequality, and social injustice.

The album drew the wrath of the government, which muzzled his music, and in the process, drew criticism from Human Rights Watch.

Mliswa says it is high time that the government collaborates with Winky D on its initiatives, particularly anti-drug abuse campaigns.

"I have always admired Winky D and the manner he goes about his business. He is one of the clean artists whom Gvt should engage to advance the message against drug abuse.

"The ruling party must work with him and one can imagine the impact of engaging him with Jah Prayzah in this campaign," said Mliswa.

Winky D has never shied away from using music as a conduit for speaking truth to power and castigating social ills.

Mliswa further commended Winky D for remaining steadfast amid the onslaught from the government.

"It's now clear that in trying to fight him they have only managed to make him bigger. My only issue is that he should be more accessible. Otherwise, he has managed to weather attacks, remaining focused," he said.