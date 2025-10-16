Zimbabwe: Women's Premier Soccer League Denies Maningi Queens Readmission Despite Meeting Requisites

The Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League (ZWPSL) has denied Maningi Queens re-admission into the league, despite the club claiming to have met all requirements set out by the football authorities.

Maningi Queens withdrew from the league at the beginning of September, citing financial constraints and poor administration by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), which the club accused of neglecting women's football.

Following their withdrawal, the club received a lifeline from Walter Magaya, who pledged to sponsor the team for the remainder of the season. This prompted the ZWPSL, led by chairperson Chido Chizondo, to request written confirmation of Magaya's support and proof that funds had been deposited into the club's account.

Despite reportedly meeting these conditions, the league remained silent, later indicating that the matter had been referred to the ZIFA national board.

The saga came to an end on Wednesday morning when Maningi Queens announced that their bid for readmission had been officially rejected.

"We would want to announce that MYSA has now been formally dismissed from the ZWPSL following our request to rejoin, despite finding a big sponsor willing to help us now and in the following seasons.

"It is a very sad day for women's football as the livelihoods of many young players, support personnel, and the technical team are at immediate risk. Moreover, this situation could seriously derail the momentum of women's football development in the country at a time when there is a national push towards grassroots football, girl-child mass participation, and rebuilding Zimbabwean football," read part of the Maningi Queens statement.

The club further criticised what it described as unprofessional conduct by some women's football administrators in handling their case.

"It is also very worrying how constitution violations have become a disturbing habit among some individuals entrusted with leadership positions in women's football across the country. This continues to highlight a growing culture in which personal interests and unilateral decision-making overshadow the principles of accountability, transparency, and fairness.

"We are stronger together and we hope that one day ZIFA will roll out urgent reforms and stronger oversight mechanisms to protect our loved sport and the vulnerable."