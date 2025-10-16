South Africa: Agriculture Commemorates World Food Day in the Eastern Cape

With World Food Day (WFD) being commemorated today, the Department of Agriculture will donate food parcels and agricultural inputs to various projects and households in the Eastern Cape.

The food parcels and agricultural inputs will be donated to the community of KwaZakhele in Gqeberha.

Thursday's food parcel drive is being held in collaboration with the Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture, and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

"The main objective of WFD is to promote global awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger, and to highlight the need to ensure a healthy diet for all. The National Food and Nutrition Security Survey (NFNSS) identified Eastern Cape as one of the provinces with a high number of food insecure households in the country," said the department in a statement.

Commemorated under the theme: "Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future", the WFD emphasises the importance of global collaboration and partnerships across governments, organisations, and communities to create peaceful, sustainable, and food-secure societies.

Masakheni Bomama Project and J. K. Zondi Primary School are among those who will be visited. Households in the area will also be visited culminating in visit to the Lilian Ngoyi Community Sports Centre.