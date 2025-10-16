South Africa: Madlanga Commission Proceeds With in Camera Hearing of Witness

Follow live updates on the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into high-level accusations by KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Parliament's ad hoc inquiry into the same.

The Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, or the Madlanga Commission as it's widely known, is in its fourth week of testimony.

The parliamentary ad hoc committee into the same allegations continues into its second week.

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified in front of the parliamentary committee last week and took questions from MPs.

Mkhwanazi has testified at both hearings that the police minister at the time, Senzo Mchunu, along with others, undermined investigations into political killings.

Good morning from the Good Hope Chamber in Parliament as suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has taken his seat. Expect his version of events around the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team among other issues. Today (and probably tomorrow) he'll be taken through his testimony. Thereafter, MPs will be allowed to ask him questions. Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga announces: "The...