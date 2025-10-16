Namibia: Over 5 000 GBV Cases Reported in Namibia Annually

Minister of gender equality and child welfare Emma Kantema says over 5 000 cases of gender-based violence (GBV) are reported in Namibia every year.

According to police data, women and girls make up a large part of this number.

Kantema revealed this at the launch of the 2025-2030 Strategic Plan on GBV in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She described GBV as one of the most pressing developmental challenges facing Namibia, affecting not only families but also the nation's overall productivity.

"GBV is not only a legal or social issue. It is a developmental crisis that affects families, communities and the nation's productivity. It contributes to trauma, disrupts education, perpetuates poverty and undermines our collective progress towards gender equality," she said.

The minister said the plan provides a roadmap for targeted interventions to curb GBV, child neglect, teenage pregnancies and trafficking.

She emphasised that the new five-year strategy aligns with Vision 2030, the sixth National Development Plan, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 1 (no poverty), SDG 5 (gender equality) and SDG 10 (reduced inequality).

"This strategic plan marks a renewed chapter in accountability and collective responsibility. Implementation is where strategy meets reality, and our success depends on our ability to work collaboratively and remain accountable to the people we serve," she said.

Kantema further highlighted achievements from the previous plan, including a 69% increase in child grant coverage, improvements in early childhood development infrastructure, and the revision of key policy frameworks, such as the National Gender Policy (2025-2035) and the National Integrated Early Childhood Development Policy.

Kantema said while progress has been made, challenges remain, particularly in addressing GBV and child neglect. She called for partnerships across all sectors, from government and civil society to traditional leaders and development agencies, to achieve lasting impact.

"The journey towards gender equality and child welfare is not one the ministry can travel alone. It requires collective responsibility from every sector of society," she said.

The launch, attended by senior government officials, members of parliament and development partners, marks a new phase of implementation aimed at ensuring gender equity, child protection and social justice across Namibia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Human Rights Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.