Namibia: Schools to Close On Election Day

16 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture has announced that 26 November will be a public school holiday.

This is due to the regional council and local authority elections taking place on this day.

The deviation of the calendar was announced on Tuesday by executive director of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Mbumba Haitengela in a statement to all schools, regional directors, and parents.

"We call on all regional directors, inspectors of education, school board members, principles, parents, and stakeholders to take note of this change in the calendar," he said.

Haitengela said 26 November is the only allocated school holiday, while hostels will remain open on election day.

The last school day for pupils this year is 5 December, and 9 December for teachers, hostel staff, and institutional workers.

Haitengela said school reports should be issued on 9 December.

