Namibia: Alvarita Lucungo to Represent Namibia At Inclusive Arts Festival in Germany

Namibian singer, songwriter and disability advocate Alvarita Benedito Lucungo, known professionally as Alvara, is set to represent Namibia at the Grenzenlos Kultur Festival in Mainz, Germany, an international celebration of inclusive art and performance.

Her participation, fully sponsored by the Goethe-Institut Namibia, marks a major milestone in her growing artistic and advocacy journey.

The festival, now in its 27th year, brings together artists from across the world to highlight diversity and accessibility through music, theatre and collaboration.

Speaking about Alvara's selection, project and creative director Magnolia Lawrence describes it as a proud moment for Namibia's creative community.

"This opportunity highlights the strength and resilience of Namibian talent," Lawrence says.

"Alvara's story and artistry remind us that inclusion and representation are vital to the growth of our cultural industries."

Born with congenital glaucoma and astigmatism, Alvara has undergone several surgeries that left her partially blind and reliant on a white cane.

Despite these challenges, she continues to redefine what it means to be an artist with a disability, using her blend of R&B, soul and Afro-pop to inspire audiences.

"Her participation is more than a performance, it's a statement," Lawrence says.

"Alvara represents every young Namibian who believes in their voice, no matter the obstacles."

Earlier this year, Alvara also represented Namibia at the Inclusive Africa Conference in Nairobi, where her performance and advocacy work drew regional attention.

"This milestone proves that Namibian artists are not only talented but globally relevant," adds Lawrence.

"We are incredibly proud of her and what she stands for."

Alvara departed for Germany on 14 October, carrying with her the hopes and pride of Namibia's creative and disability communities.

