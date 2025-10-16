Namibia: Chess Talent Shines At Oshana Grand Prix 2025

In an effort to promote chess and identify talent in the northern regions, the Oshana Gymnasium Private School at Ongwediva hosted the Oshana Gymnasium Grand Prix 2025 last Saturday.

Shakumu Absalom, a teacher at Oshana Gymnasium and the school's chess coordinator, says the event attracted top young chess players from different schools in the Omusati, Ohangwena, and Oshana regions.

Among the participating institutions were Nuuyoma Secondary School (Omusati), Northridge Private School (Ohangwena), and several Oshana-based schools including Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School, Ondangwa Profs Private School and Oshakati West Primary School.

Absalom says the tournament featured three individual categories namely: Junior Primary, Senior Primary and High School, as well as a team competition.

In the Junior Primary category, Ndofor Michael from Oshana Gymnasium was crowned champion while Chimedza Kutendeka from Oshakati West Primary School secured second place. Third place went to Muramira Gianna from Oshana Gymnasium.

In the Senior Primary category, Msati Antony from Oshana Gymnasium clinched first place while Migadde Zayden

from Ondangwa Profs Private School came second. Chembe Ian from Oshana Gymnasium took third place.

In the High Schools category, the champion was Muhammed Hamdon from Nuuyoma Secondary School while Chikunya Christian from Oshana Gymnasium came second. In the team competition, Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School won first place, Nuuyoma Secondary School came second and Oshana Gymnasium took third place.

Absalom says this was the first Oshana Gymnasium Grand Prix and they hope to make it an annual event as chess is really gaining interest in the northern regions.

"It is really gaining momentum and many parents here are encouraging their children to play chess," he says.

He says chess does not only promote intellectual competition but also regional unity.

