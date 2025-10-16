Namibia: Young Wrestlers Shine At National Championships

Namibia Wrestling Federation (NWF) president Colin Steytler has expressed great hope for Namibian wrestling, following the country's superb performance at the recent South African National Championships.

The youthful wrestlers outperformed their competitors, bagging seven gold, six silver and nine bronze medals - totalling 22 medals, an achievement welcomed by Steytler.

Speaking to The Namibian Sport, he says having last competed in the championships 14 years ago, the youngsters demonstrated and delivered an outstanding performance across all three days of the intense competition.

"Though the team lacked international experience, the young team showed determination and motivation.We received good feedback from the championship's organisers that our wrestlers conducted themselves with no problems on and off the field of play."

The Namibian team comprising 16 boys and three girls aged between eight to 15 showcased skill, determination, and sportsmanship, he says.

"For the first time we sent three female wrestlers who equally did well at the championships."

Namibia opened the event on a strong note in the freestyle ages category, where the wrestlers competed within their respective age and weight.

In the Freestyle President, GR President Juniors and Women's Wrestling (WW) President, the Namibian wrestlers continued their success with another four medals added to the tally.

NWF secretary general Lihandra Brand, in a media statement this week, said wrestlers in the presidents categories compete within their weight, regardless of their age.

Namibia ended the tournament with a dominant display in the Greco-Roman, GR President and WW school ages categories, securing multiple top podium finishes.

"The NWF extends a heartfelt thank you, and congratulations to the coaches, officials, parents and supporters who made this international participation possible," Brand said,adding that the continued dedication and contribution to the development of Namibian wrestling is deeply appreciated.

She thanked the South African Wrestling Federation, and the wrestling community for their hospitality and creating the development opportunity for the young wrestlers.

"Special recognition goes to the young athletes for their hard work, and flying the Namibian flag high. It demonstrated that Namibia continues to grow as a competitive wrestling nation in southern Africa."

Results:

Freestyle

Under-10: Milan van der Merwe (gold), under-13: Caleb Grimbeeck (silver) and Granville Swartz (silver), under-eight: Liam Slabber (silver)

Under-eight: Christian van Dyk (bronze), under-nine: Blessing Paulus (bronze), under 11: Francois le Roux (bronze)

Freestyle President, GR Presidents Juniors and WW Presidents

Gold: Lisias Shipopyeni (GR Junior),

Silver: Jasmine Gaweses (WW, President Schools)

Bronze: Le Roux (President Schools) and Rosalia Haimbodi (WW, President Junior)

Greco-Roman, GR President Schools and WW

Gold: Under-13: Grimbeeck, Gawases (WW), under-eight: Van Dyk, Paulus (President), Slabber

Silver: Under-eight: Le Roux and Swartz (u13)

Bronze: Haimbodi (WW under-15), Le Roux (u11), Shipopyeni (u15) and Werner Klein (u11)

