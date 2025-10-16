Namibia: Green Jobs Theme Leads 2025 Science Film Festival At Swakopmund

Namibia once again joins the internationally celebrated Science Film Festival, currently underway at Swakopmund until 25 October.

The two-week event will feature film screenings, workshops, and hands-on science activities under the theme 'Green Jobs: Shaping the Future Through Sustainable Careers'.

The festival is co-organised by Goethe-Institut Namibia and the Scientific Society Swakopmund, in partnership with the Namib Desert Environmental Education Trust and Oceans Conservation Namibia.

All screenings and activities will be free of charge and open to the public.

According to Goethe-Institut Namibia's cultural programmes coordinator, Michelle Namases, the festival aims to make science accessible and enjoyable for young Namibians.

"The Science Film Festival highlights the importance of science in a fun and creative way," she says.

"Hosting it at Swakopmund allows us to decentralise our programming, engage with new communities, and show how relevant science can be to daily life."

The event will include a curated selection of international and local films covering topics such as renewable energy, marine conservation, and environmental innovation.

Family-friendly films like 'Astronomy for Kids' will feature alongside documentaries such as 'Walvis Tale' by Namibian director Tim Hübschle, which premiered at the official launch on 14 October at the Swakopmund Museum.

Museum curator Nadine Phiri says the venue will serve as a dynamic space for learning and exchange.

"The Science Film Festival offers a refreshing way for people of all ages to engage with ideas through film, conversation, and practical activities," she says.

"We want to show how environmental care and career paths can connect in creative ways. Everyone is welcome. Whether you're a learner, parent, or simply curious."

Throughout the festival, daily screenings, outreach programmes, and workshops will explore Namibia's growing green economy and inspire youth to consider sustainable careers.

"The festival encourages curiosity and critical thinking," Namases says.

"It's about helping young people see science not as a distant theory, but as a pathway to a better future."

The event will conclude with a beach clean-up campaign promoting community engagement and environmental stewardship.

