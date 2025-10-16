Sudan: Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary Calls On Non-Aligned Movement to Support Sudan and Condemn UAE-Backed Militia

14 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kampala — Amin Al-Fadil, expressed Sudan's appreciation for the NAM's role over the past seven decades, commending the efforts of the Government of the Republic of Uganda in leading the NAM Coordinating Bureau.

Ambassador Al-Fadil affirmed that Sudan continues to confront the rebel militia, referring to the full support of the Sudanese people for the civilian government led by Dr. Kamil Idris Al-Tayib, and rejecting any external interference -- including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) involvement in providing financial and military support to the militia. He stated that such interference has prolonged the war in Sudan and enabled the militia to commit further violations and atrocities against the Sudanese people, constituting a violation of Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also stressed the importance of holding accountable all states involved in supporting these militias.

The Ambassador Al-Fadil welcomed the peace agreement in Gaza, describing it as an important step toward ending bloodshed and achieving stability in the region, praising both regional and international efforts behind this accomplishment.

In conclusion, the Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary called on the Non-Aligned Movement and its member states to stand by Sudan in defending its sovereignty and unity, and to condemn the crimes and violations committed by the UAE-backed militia.

