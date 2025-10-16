Sudan: Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary Meets His Somali Counterpart On the Sidelines of NAM Meeting

- The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil, met on Wednesday with the Undersecretary of the Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hamza Hado, on the sidelines of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Foreign Ministers' Meeting being held in Kampala on 14-16 of the current October.

During the meeting, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefed his Somali counterpart on the overall developments in Sudan, highlighting the violations committed by the Al-Daglo terrorist militia against the Sudanese people with clear external support. He also noted the progress and resilience of the Sudanese Armed Forces in defeating the militia.

Ambassador Al-Fadil praised Somalia's role in assisting Sudan in restoring its activity within the African Union and standing by Sudan in all international and regional forums.

For his part, Undersecretary Hado reaffirmed Somalia's support for Sudan in all areas, noting that both countries face similar challenges and that Somalia will not hesitate to back Sudan. He also confirmed Somalia's continued efforts to support Sudan's engagement in the African Union.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on the historical ties between the two countries and the mutual commitment to further develop and strengthen relations in the interest of the peoples of both nations.