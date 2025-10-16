Khartoum, Oct. 15, 2025 (SUNA) - As part of the efforts of the Higher Committee for Preparing the Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State, chaired by Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, several trucks loaded with road and bridge maintenance and rehabilitation materials were delivered to Khartoum State on Wednesday. The shipment also included equipment and machinery from the Defense Industries System and the Ports Engineering Company, intended for the rehabilitation of air operation areas at Khartoum International Airport.

The Ports Engineering Company will also undertake the paving and construction of several roads across Khartoum State, in addition to the rehabilitation of roads damaged during the war period.

This step came as part of the ongoing work of the Roads and Bridges Committee, which has so far succeeded in restoring, repairing, and rehabilitating a number of roads and bridges across the three cities of the capital, following the vanquishment of the terrorist militia in Khartoum.

Earlier, the committee's chairman, Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, directed the acceleration of efforts to construct roads, bridges, and drainage systems in Khartoum State, emphasizing strict adherence to international engineering standards to ensure quality and protect the rights of road users.