Sudan: In Implementation of TSC Member Jabir's Directives - Delivery of Road and Bridge Maintenance Materials to Khartoum State

16 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Oct. 15, 2025 (SUNA) - As part of the efforts of the Higher Committee for Preparing the Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State, chaired by Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, several trucks loaded with road and bridge maintenance and rehabilitation materials were delivered to Khartoum State on Wednesday. The shipment also included equipment and machinery from the Defense Industries System and the Ports Engineering Company, intended for the rehabilitation of air operation areas at Khartoum International Airport.

The Ports Engineering Company will also undertake the paving and construction of several roads across Khartoum State, in addition to the rehabilitation of roads damaged during the war period.

This step came as part of the ongoing work of the Roads and Bridges Committee, which has so far succeeded in restoring, repairing, and rehabilitating a number of roads and bridges across the three cities of the capital, following the vanquishment of the terrorist militia in Khartoum.

Earlier, the committee's chairman, Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, directed the acceleration of efforts to construct roads, bridges, and drainage systems in Khartoum State, emphasizing strict adherence to international engineering standards to ensure quality and protect the rights of road users.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.