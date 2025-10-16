Sudan: CBoS Governor Meets Directors of General Directorates and Branches

- The Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS), Amina Mirghani Hassan, held a meeting on Wednesday with the directors of the bank's general directorstes and branches, in the presence of the Deputy Governor, Mohamed Osman.

The meeting came as part of the governor's official assumption of her duties, with the aim of reviewing performance across the bank's directorates and branches and being briefed on work plans and operational programs for the upcoming period.

At the outset of the meeting, CBoS Governor expressed her sincere appreciation and gratitude to the former governor, Burai Siddig Ali Ahmed, commending his dedicated efforts and wise leadership during a critical period in the bank's history--one that saw the country facing exceptional circumstances affecting all economic sectors, with the banking system suffering extensive acts of vandalism and plundering. She affirmed that his contributions will remain a testament to a phase in which the CBoS overcame major challenges through determination and perseverance.

The meeting also heard comprehensive reports from the directors of directorates and branches on the progress achieved in implementing plans and objectives, as well as the obstacles and challenges currently facing operations.

In conclusion, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan praised the great efforts made by the bank's staff during the war period, affirming her commitment to removing obstacles and mobilizing all available resources to enable directorates and branches to perform their duties effectively. She urged continued teamwork and cooperation to advance the banking sector and keep pace with global developments in electronic banking services, in order to provide citizens with improved financial services.

The CBoS Governor also directed the preparation of a comprehensive strategic plan for the bank to support the restoration of normal state functions, stressing that this would be a top priority for the coming stage to strengthen the Central Bank's role in achieving financial and monetary stability in Sudan.