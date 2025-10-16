Port Sudan, 14-10-2025 (SUNA) - Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Head of the Supreme Committee for Preparing the Environment for Return to Khartoum State, Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, affirmed the government's commitment to rehabilitating, reconstructing, and maintaining all public and private facilities, particularly educational institutions, due to their importance in community development and protecting youth from intellectual alienation.

During his visit to the National University headquarters, accompanied by the Wali (Governor) of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, and the State Security Committee, he called on Sudanese universities to adopt campaigns supporting national unity and combating tribalism and narrow affiliations, in order to enhance societal awareness that contributes to intellectual renaissance and comprehensive urban development.

TSC Member emphasized the importance of Sudanese universities providing educational services in line with global quality standards and creating a conducive environment for academic achievement.

For his part, Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Osman Hamza praised the efforts of the National University in resuming its activities and restarting the academic year from its main campus in Khartoum, noting that this serves as a motivating factor for the return of families and citizens. He affirmed the state government's cooperation with the university administration to remove obstacles and rehabilitate the surrounding environment.

Meanwhile, the President of the National University, Dr. Gurashi Mohamed Ali, expressed his pleasure at TSC Member's visit and his inspection of students and various university departments. He also highlighted the opportunity to discuss challenges facing the university administration, faculty members, and students, hoping that the visit would help address these obstacles, particularly given that university buildings had suffered looting and destruction due to attacks by the rebellious terrorist militia.