Sudan: Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Meets His Venezuelan and Yemeni Counterparts On NAM Fringes in Kampala

16 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil met, on Tuesday, with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Mr. Yuri Alexander Pimentel, on the sidelines of his participation in the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Foreign Ministers Meeting, being held in Kampala 14-16 October.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation briefed his Venezuelan counterpart on developments in Sudan, expressing Sudan's desire and readiness to enhance relations with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela through the establishment of a political consultation committee between the two countries' foreign ministries and the development of economic and trade relations, particularly in the agriculture and mining sectors.

For his part, the Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed his country's strong support for Sudan and the legitimate transitional government headed by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, reiterating his country's keenness to maintain its historically strong ties with Sudan. He noted that both countries face similar threats that require joint action to address.

The meeting also underscored cooperation and coordination to implement the directives of the leadership of both countries regarding the support of each country's positions in all international forums, in recognition of the distinguished and historical relations between them.

Separately, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Head of the Yemeni delegation participating in the NAM ministerial meeting, Mustafa Al-Numan.

The meeting touched on developments in both countries and confirmed the joint action to address challenges facing Sudan and Yemen by promoting and developing the historic relations between the two brotherly peoples and elevating them to broader horizons.

