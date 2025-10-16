Sudan: Higher Education Minister Stresses His Ministry's Focus On Quality and Accreditation

16 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, 15-10-2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Higher Education and Scientifict Research, Professor Ahmed Madwi Musa, affirmed his ministry's commitment to ensuring the quality of curricula across all public and private higher education institutions.

This came during his recent chairing of the sixth meeting of the Committee for the Regulation of Private, Community, and Foreign Higher Education Institutions for its 29th session at his office in Port Sudan, with participants joining both in person and via Zoom, where Several ministry's officials and committee members attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed reports from specialized committees regarding the approval of diploma, bachelor's, and postgraduate programs in a number of institutions.

The minister commended the committee's efforts and active role in developing private, community, and foreign higher education. He emphasized the ministry's keenness to support initiatives that contribute to improving education quality and expanding the scientific research base in Sudan. He noted that these meetings aim to enhance the academic environment and ensure the quality of educational programs, keeping pace with global developments and serving the country's national development priorities.

