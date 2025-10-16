Sudan: Minister of Energy Meets His Russian Counterpart

16 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Moscow — - Minister of Energy, Engineer Moatassim Ibrahim, met with his Russian counterpart, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, Mr. Sergey Tselov, in the presence of the Russian Deputy Minister and several senior officials.

At the outset of the meeting, Engineer Ibrahim expressed his gratitude to the Russian government for its invitation and continued support to Sudan during the war, affirming the depth and strength of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

For his part, the Russian Minister praised the growing relations between Sudan and Russia, expressing his country's readiness to further strengthen and expand them to wider horizons.

The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy and oil, noting that the energy sector has been among the most affected by the war.

The Russian side expressed its readiness to cooperate with Sudan in the field of hydroelectric energy, confirming the willingness of Russian companies to meet Sudan's energy needs.

Discussions also covered cooperation in the oil sector, refinery maintenance, as well as exchange of expertise, training, and capacity building.

Both sides agreed on the importance of setting practical steps for implementation in the coming period, and the two ministers instructed their technical teams to hold follow-up discussions accordingly.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.