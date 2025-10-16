Sudan: Minister of Energy Meets His Russian Counterpart

Moscow — - Minister of Energy, Engineer Moatassim Ibrahim, met with his Russian counterpart, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, Mr. Sergey Tselov, in the presence of the Russian Deputy Minister and several senior officials.

At the outset of the meeting, Engineer Ibrahim expressed his gratitude to the Russian government for its invitation and continued support to Sudan during the war, affirming the depth and strength of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

For his part, the Russian Minister praised the growing relations between Sudan and Russia, expressing his country's readiness to further strengthen and expand them to wider horizons.

The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy and oil, noting that the energy sector has been among the most affected by the war.

The Russian side expressed its readiness to cooperate with Sudan in the field of hydroelectric energy, confirming the willingness of Russian companies to meet Sudan's energy needs.

Discussions also covered cooperation in the oil sector, refinery maintenance, as well as exchange of expertise, training, and capacity building.

Both sides agreed on the importance of setting practical steps for implementation in the coming period, and the two ministers instructed their technical teams to hold follow-up discussions accordingly.