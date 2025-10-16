Sudan: 6th Infantry Division Announces New Victories in Al-Fashir

- The Command of the 6th Infantry Division in Al-Fashir announced new victories achieved in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Its forces successfully repelled an infiltrating enemy unit along the southern axis, burned a "Sarsar" vehicle south of the Military Medical Corps, destroyed a camouflaged double-cabin pickup belonging to the enemy, and disabled another administrative double-cabin pickup along the northern axis. Dozens of militia members were killed in both the southern and northern sectors.

The 6th Division stated that Al-Fashir city witnessed a major victory for its forces in the X area, where the militia suffered heavy losses in personnel and equipment amid soaring morale among the troops.

In its military briefing, the 6th Division revealed that the militia had circulated a video today showing a drone, falsely claiming it belonged to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

The Sixth Infantry Division confirmed that the drone actually belonged to the militia itself, which had mistakenly shot it down and attempted to use the footage to suggest it was a SAF drone. However, they failed to document the drone's country of manufacture or the origin of its missiles.

The Sixth Division emphasized that the Armed Forces maintain precise records of all weapons, vehicles, and drones in their possession, as well as documents concerning foreign mercenaries killed in the battles of Al-Fashir -- evidence proving conclusively that the drone did not belong to the Armed Forces.

The 6th Infantry Division affirmed that the situation in Al-Fashir remains under full control and that its forces are standing firm, working side by side for the defense of Al-Fashir - the Lion's Mustach.