Sudan: Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry Meets Portugal's Special Envoy to Africa

- The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil, met on Wednesday with the Special Envoy of the Republic of Portugal to Africa, Ambassador Rita Laringina, on the sidelines of the 19th Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), being held in Kampala during 14-16 of the current October.

Ambassador Al-Fadil briefed the Portuguese envoy on the latest developments in Sudan and the formation of the Government of Hope under Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris. He outlined the efforts of the Transitional Government to promote reconstruction and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid by designating specific airports and crossings to ensure the swift access of assistance to citizens affected by the war. He also informed her of Sudan's ongoing engagement with the European Union to restore security and stability and to normalize life in areas recaptured by the Armed Forces from the rebel militia.

For her part, the Portuguese envoy expressed her understanding of the situation in Sudan and the negative repercussions of the war on the region as a whole. She affirmed the importance of cooperation between Sudan and Portugal in all international forums and platforms.

In this regard, Ambassador Al-Fadil expressed Sudan's aspiration for a supportive stance from Portugal against hostile moves aimed at threatening the country's security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.