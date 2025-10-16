Uganda: JKIA Shut Down After Raila Odinga Mourners Storm Restricted Areas

Operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) were temporarily suspended on Thursday after thousands of mourners overwhelmed security and stormed into restricted areas to catch a glimpse of the casket of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

The body of the five-time presidential candidate arrived at 9:20am aboard a chartered Kenya Airways Boeing 737 from India, where he passed away while receiving medical treatment.

Images circulating on social media showed mourners climbing the aircraft stairs, many entering the plane itself, while hundreds more fought to access cargo areas.

An official reception for Odinga's body at JKIA, attended by President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and other senior government officials, was also disrupted and abandoned altogether.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President Ruto, whose convoy was held up by the mourners, failed to officially receive the body, forcing KDF to take Raila's body to Lee Funeral Home.

The chaos at the airport reflects the enormous public outpouring of grief for the leader widely regarded as the "father of Kenya's democracy."

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the temporary closure, citing an "ongoing security situation" and the need for precautionary measures to restore order and ensure safety.

"A large number of mourners gained access to restricted areas, prompting a precautionary closure to allow security teams to restore order and ensure safety," the aviation authority said.

Travellers were advised to remain calm and avoid the airport until normal operations resumed.

In a related statement, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) announced a temporary airspace closure over JKIA from 10:26am to 12:26pm to facilitate enhanced security rescreening following Odinga's arrival.

"The safety and security of our passengers, staff, and all airport users is our highest priority, and this action is part of our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest security standards," said Dr Mohamud Gedi, Acting Managing Director and CEO of KAA.

Kenya has declared seven days of national mourning following Odinga's death, and Friday was observed as a public holiday. Streets across the country were filled with thousands of citizens lining up to pay their final respects, bringing business and daily activities to a standstill.

Raila Odinga is set to be buried on Sunday at his family home in Bondo, with the State Funeral expected to include full military honours and official government protocols.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The unprecedented scene at JKIA underscores the immense legacy and enduring popularity of Raila Odinga, whose political career spanned decades and left a profound impact on Kenya's democratic landscape.

Passengers with scheduled flights during the airspace closure were advised to contact their airlines for updates, with KAA expressing regret for any disruptions and thanking the public for their patience and cooperation.