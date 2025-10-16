Uganda: Muntu Promises Better Livelihood for Kalungu Residents

Presidential candidate Gen. Gregory Mugisha Muntu has pledged to improve the living standards of residents in Kalungu District, as he continues his nationwide campaign trail ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) leader spent the day traversing several villages across Kalungu, rallying residents to support his bid for the presidency and promising a government that prioritises fairness, service delivery, and accountability.

At Birongo Village in Kiraga Parish, Lwabenge Subcounty, Muntu met with a group of children of former NRA fighters who expressed disappointment over the government's failure to compensate families of their late parents. The group appealed to Muntu to ensure that justice is served for the families of the fallen freedom fighters.

Resty Namuddu, one of the affected children, narrated how her late father, Raulensiyo Lukwago, who served as a pilot in the air force, died without receiving any support from the state. Namuddu pleaded with Muntu to help restore dignity to families like hers who have waited decades for compensation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In response, Gen. Muntu assured the group that under his leadership, justice and accountability would be restored. He promised that his government would recognise the contribution of all Ugandans who fought for the country's liberation, regardless of political affiliation.

From Lwabenge, Muntu proceeded to Kyamuliibwa Town, where residents decried the acute water shortage that has affected the area for years. Locals revealed that they are forced to buy a jerrycan of water for between Shs 500 and 1,000, a situation they said has made life unbearable for many households.

The residents also called for the rehabilitation of the Masaka-Kalungu-Ggomba road, describing it as a vital trade route that links farmers to major markets in Kampala. They accused the government of neglecting the road despite repeated pledges to repair it.

Women in Kalungu further appealed to the ANT leader to create avenues for them to access affordable credit facilities, saying that the rising cost of living has pushed many small-scale traders out of business.

In his remarks, Gen. Muntu promised to introduce Community Empowerment Funds aimed at helping women and youth access low-interest loans to start small and medium enterprises.

He noted that during his tour of the greater Masaka subregion, he had encountered similar challenges in almost every district which he attributed to what he termed as a "failed government that has lost touch with the people."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Muntu also condemned arbitrary arrests and human rights violations, pledging that under his leadership, the rule of law and justice would be upheld. He urged Ugandans to elect leaders who value peace, fairness, and service to the people.

While addressing supporters, Gen. Muntu also took a moment to mourn the death of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who passed away earlier in the day, describing him as "a true champion of democracy and good governance on the African continent."

The ANT presidential candidate concluded his first phase of campaign tours in the greater Masaka subregion and is expected to resume in December.