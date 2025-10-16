Central Africa: UPDF, Fardc Hold Security Talks After Lake Edward Incident

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) have held a high-level bilateral meeting aimed at strengthening coordination and joint operations on Lake Edward, following a recent cross-border security incident.

The meeting, convened at Kasindi Port in Beni, Eastern DRC, brought together senior commanders from both sides, including UPDF Mountain Division Commander Maj Gen Stephen Mugerwa, UPDF 2nd Infantry Division Deputy Commander Col James Kasule, and FARDC Sector Commander for the Northern Front-Kivu I, Brig Gen Mugisa Muleka Joseph.

According to officials, discussions centred on enhancing joint patrols, improving communication between marine units, and establishing mechanisms to prevent future misunderstandings between the two countries' forces operating around the lake.

Maj Gen Mugerwa called for the establishment of a formal coordination framework, urging both sides to institutionalise cooperation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Marine commanders should meet regularly. There is a need for a committee that will always convene to resolve issues and strengthen our cooperation," he said.

Brig Gen Mugisa, in his remarks, reaffirmed the deep-rooted partnership between FARDC and the UPDF, describing it as a "permanent bond" forged through shared security challenges.

"FARDC and UPDF have a permanent bond and will continue to cooperate because we face common challenges," he stated.

During the engagement, Maj Gen Mugerwa officially handed over weapons recovered from the 1 October incident to the Congolese military.

The items included five submachine guns, two light machine guns, 17 fully loaded SMG magazines, and two boxes of light machine gun ammunition. He also confirmed that the boat and 25-horsepower engine involved in the incident would be collected by FARDC within the week.

The two forces agreed on a set of confidence-building measures -- including joint lake patrols, regular fisheries coordination meetings, and community sensitisation campaigns along the lake's shores -- to foster peaceful coexistence among fishing communities and ensure the sustainable use of shared water resources.

UPDF 2nd Infantry Division spokesperson Maj Kiconco Tabaro said the meeting demonstrated both countries' commitment to regional stability and cooperation in combating cross-border threats.