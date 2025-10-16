Rwanda: Land Authority Suspends Use of Power of Attorney in Land Transfers

The National Land Authority (NLA) has temporarily suspended the acceptance of powers of attorney for land transfers within Rwanda in a bid to curb fraud in land transactions.

The decision announced on Thursday, October 16, comes amid increasing cases of forged documents used to unlawfully transfer land ownership, officials said.

ALSO READ: Electronic land titles helping to check fraud

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"In order to prevent increasing cases of fraud involving falsified powers of attorney intended to facilitate the illegal transfer of land ownership, the National Land Authority, hereby temporarily suspends the use of powers of attorney issued within Rwanda for all land-related transactions, effective immediately," NLA Director General Marie Grace Nishimwe said in a statement on Thursday.

"This suspension does not apply to powers of attorney issued outside of Rwanda, provided they meet all legal and procedural requirements."

ALSO READ: Rwandan Diaspora urged to use online power of attorney for property transfers

The suspension will remain in effect until the rollout of a new electronic notary system (e-notary), which is currently under development.

The e-notary system, being developed by the Ministry of Justice, will allow notarizations to be performed digitally, using secure electronic signatures, seals, and certificates, ensuring document integrity and authenticity.

ALSO READ: Lawmakers highlight issues in land transfers, taxation of sold plots

"In exceptional cases where an individual is genuinely unable to appear in person," Nishimwe explained, "the matter may be submitted for review through the Office of the Registrar of Land Titles responsible for the province where the land is located or through the NLA Headquarters in Kigali."

ALSO READ: RIB calls for vigilance in land-related transactions

The authority says the temporary measure will enhance transparency and protect genuine landowners from exploitation.

Rwanda has decentralized land services, allowing citizens to access them at national, provincial, district, and sector levels. Licensed private notaries also authorise transactions related to land ownership rights.

"Since land services are now available near everyone, it is no longer necessary for people who live in a different area from where their land is located to appoint someone through a power of attorney for land rights transfer," the NLA boss noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to data from NLA's Rwanda Land Dashboard, there are more than 11.94 million registered land parcels in the country. Regarding land under restriction, 33,874 parcels are under dispute, 56,076 are caveated, and 159,252 are currently mortgaged.

Between January and October 16, the NLA had recorded more than 144,000 voluntary land sales and some 123,000 subdivisions across the country.

Districts with the largest number of land transactions so far this month are Kayonza, with 9,654 transactions, followed by Burera with 2,747, and Rulindo with 708.