Rwanda: Two Killed, 11 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision

Two people were killed and 11 others injured in a road accident that occurred in Runda Sector of Kamonyi District on Wednesday, October 15.

The accident, which happened at 5:22pm, involved a dump truck, which was loaded with sand and lost control and rammed into five other vehicles, according to CIP Hassan Kamanzi, the Police Spokesperson for Southern Province.

"It is suspected that the accident was caused by mechanical failure, specifically brake failure. The driver has been detained at Runda Police Station as investigations continue," Kamanzi told The New Times.

He said the truck was descending from Gihara hill towards Ruyenzi.

He said that two people sustained severe injuries and were transferred to the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK), while others were taken to nearby health facilities.

"Police extend condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a quick recovery to all those injured," he added.