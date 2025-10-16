Rwanda: Two Killed, 11 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision

16 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

Two people were killed and 11 others injured in a road accident that occurred in Runda Sector of Kamonyi District on Wednesday, October 15.

ALSO READ: Police launch probe into 'HOWO' trucks after fatal accidents

The accident, which happened at 5:22pm, involved a dump truck, which was loaded with sand and lost control and rammed into five other vehicles, according to CIP Hassan Kamanzi, the Police Spokesperson for Southern Province.

"It is suspected that the accident was caused by mechanical failure, specifically brake failure. The driver has been detained at Runda Police Station as investigations continue," Kamanzi told The New Times.

He said the truck was descending from Gihara hill towards Ruyenzi.

ALSO READ: Careless driving responsible for 50% of Rwanda's traffic accidents

He said that two people sustained severe injuries and were transferred to the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK), while others were taken to nearby health facilities.

"Police extend condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a quick recovery to all those injured," he added.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.