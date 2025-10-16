Kenya: JKIA Reopens After Closure Due to Odinga's Mourners Infiltration

16 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Jkia has reopened after being shut for about two hours following an infiltration of the late Raila Odinga mourners whop had gathered to receive his body.

In a statement, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said that the normal operations at the airport had been restored after a short disruption.

"Passengers with flights scheduled during the closure are encouraged to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information and arrangements," KAA acting MD and CEO Mohamud Gedi said.

"KAA thanks all travelers, airlines, and the general public for their patience and understanding during this brief disruption. We remain committed to maintaining safe, secure, and efficient airport operations at JKIA."

