Zimbabwe: After Destroying CCC, Tshabangu Now Pushing for Suspension of 2028 Elections

Self-imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu is spearheading a plan to suspend the 2028 general elections, a move that would effectively extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's stay in power.

This was revealed by ZANU-PF's Secretary for Legal Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, in a recent Politburo meeting.He was responding to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on allegations that the party was working with exiled former minister Jonathan Moyo to smuggle a document into Parliament.According to Ziyambi, the proposal contained in a document titled "Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)" seeks to amend Section 92 of the Constitution to allow for the suspension of general elections.

If enacted, the amendment would pave the way for Mnangagwa's term to be extended beyond the constitutional limit.

Ziyambi, however, dismissed claims linking Jonathan Moyo and businessmen Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Pedzai Sakupwanya to the alleged plot, insisting that the initiative originated from Tshabangu.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The BBI is an opposition document which was initially brought to my attention by the leader of the opposition in Parliament, Sengezo Tshabangu, in the company of a General Khumalo from the Vice President's Office.

"As a Party, we should appreciate the relationship with the opposition, which has been beneficial to us. There is no proof whatsoever that the BBI Project is being funded by the named individuals. It appears the author is more seized with it and would have assisted us by unpacking it further," said Ziyambi.

The move has deepened tensions within Zanu PF, angering a faction backing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as Mnangagwa's successor.

This has created a tense atmosphere at the National People's Conference, which is being held in Mutare and is expected to cement last year's resolution number one, extending Mnangagwa's term.

Ziyambi further defended the BBI, describing it as a nation-building initiative rather than a treasonous plot.

"It is surprising how the writer got hold of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document if it was meant for Parliament. This tendency of stalking officials who are carrying out their duties is regrettable.

"There is nothing treasonous about improving a political system. This BBI, which is being referred to, is not strange to us, and it's actually promoting nation building and cohesion as compared to the author's divisive and inciteful document," said Ziyambi.