South Africa: Hundreds of Pensioners Take Part in Gugulethu Sports Tournament

16 October 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Mary-Anne Gontsana

The event brought together senior clubs from across the Cape Flats

Hundreds of senior citizens from across Cape Town came together on Wednesday in Gugulethu to take part in games and sports including soccer and races.

The NY49 sports grounds was a hive of activity with loud music and people cheering at the event hosted by the Gugulethu Sport Council.

Volunteers from neighbourhood watches from across the Cape Flats came to cook meals for participants.

Abigail Nnadi Ntshoza, chairperson of the Gugulethu Older Persons Forum and one of the event organisers, said participants came from clubs in Philippi, Lower Crossroads, Athlone, Heideveld, Khayelitsha, and Langa.

Clubs represented included the Emthonjeni Senior Club, Gugulethu Older Persons Forum, Athlone Senior Club, Grandmothers Against Poverty and AIDS, Heideveld Senior Club.

Ntshoza said earlier this year their seniors' club was approached by a member of the Gugulethu Sport Council who offered to help them host their tournament.

Ntshoza emphasised the importance of keeping active for older people, who are often the "written-off nation", she said.

