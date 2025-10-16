Uganda: Emirates Carries 2.8 Million Passengers Since 2000, Marks 25 Years in Uganda

Entebbe, Uganda — Emirates marked 25 years of service to Uganda on Thursday by showcasing its refurbished Boeing 777 aircraft, a key part of the airline's $5 billion fleet retrofit program, and reaffirming its commitment to the nation's tourism and economy.

Since its inaugural flight in 2000, the world's largest international carrier has transported 2.8 million passengers on the Dubai-Entebbe route, connecting travellers from Uganda to more than 140 destinations globally.

The milestone was celebrated at Entebbe International Airport with a special one-off flight featuring the newly configured four-class Boeing 777, including the Premium Economy cabin unveiled in Uganda for the first time. Key stakeholders, including Minister of Works and Transportation Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala and Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Director General Fred Bamwesigye, toured the aircraft.

Minister Katumba Wamala called the display of Emirates' newest aircraft a "clear sign of confidence" in Uganda's aviation security and infrastructure.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The fact that Emirates can bring their newest, most sophisticated aircraft and next-generation cabins here to Entebbe is a vote of confidence in our security, our infrastructure, and the health of our sector," Katumba Wamala said.

He also challenged local stakeholders to capitalize on the increased capacity, especially for exports. "It won't make sense for Emirates to operate these large aircraft if they only bring in passengers. They need to go back with a substantial amount of cargo," he noted. "Our focus, therefore, must be on improving our processes to handle high-value, high-volume exports -- especially perishable goods."

Scaling operations and boosting tourism

Emirates' presence in Uganda has evolved from three weekly flights via Nairobi and later Addis Ababa to a direct daily service that began in 2012. It is currently the only international airline offering a First Class cabin to and from Entebbe.

Rashid Alardha, Emirates' vice president of commercial operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, said Uganda is a "vital market for both passengers and cargo."

"Over the last 25 years, we have built strong and prosperous ties with customers, partners and stakeholders by investing in our operations to provide a best-in-class service," added Mohamed Taher, Emirates' country manager for Uganda.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) congratulates Emirates Airline for its 25 years of innovation and flights to Entebbe International Airport.

Speaking at the function held at Entebbe International Airport, the Director General UCAA Mr. Fred Bamwesigye said that the... pic.twitter.com/XpL70PNAnd

-- Uganda CAA (@UgandaCAA) October 15, 2025

The airline has focused on driving inbound tourism through a renewed partnership with the Uganda Tourism Board, signing a memorandum of understanding last year. Emirates has conducted familiarization trips for tour operators from the Middle East, West Asia, and the Indian Ocean to promote the country's attractions.

The airline noted a 16% uptick in passengers on the Dubai-Entebbe route since January 2025, with high traffic from the U.S., China, India, and the U.K.

Fleet investment and sustainability

Emirates currently operates a fleet of 265 aircraft and has a substantial order book of 309 new aircraft, a move Alardha said demonstrates "confidence in the future of air travel".

The airline's $5 billion retrofit program aims to upgrade 219 of its A380s and Boeing 777s. To date, 73 aircraft have been completed, and as the program scales up, all Emirates destinations, including Uganda, are expected to be served by the refreshed aircraft.

On sustainability, Emirates has committed $200 million to renewable energy projects and is actively increasing its use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), including purchasing it at airports like Amsterdam and Singapore.

The airline also highlighted its commitment to local communities, including the 'Dubai 7s for Good' corporate social responsibility program, which raised a record 587,485,310 Ugandan Shillings (UGX) in September 2024 for infrastructure and sports amenities at North Road Primary School. Emirates also employs over 25 Ugandan cabin crew and has a majority Ugandan local office staff.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mohamed Taher, Emirates' country manager for Uganda, emphasized the strength of the relationship.

"Uganda is not only a key market on our network, but also one of our most loved destinations in Africa," Taher said. "We are proud to play a pivotal role in connecting international travellers to the country and helping passengers from Uganda explore more of the world in comfort."

Fred Bamwesigye, Director General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, noted the airline's contribution to airport traffic.

"Emirates has significantly contributed to the growth of passenger and cargo traffic at Entebbe International Airport with a strong market share," Bamwesigye said. He added that the UCAA is committed to continuously supporting the airline's success.