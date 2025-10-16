Malawi: Lilongwe Vendors Defy Council Ban, Continue Trading in Streets

Weeks after the Lilongwe City Council banned street vending in the capital, vendors have openly defied the directive -- turning pavements, road shoulders, and bus stops into bustling trading zones once again.

A spot check by the Nyasatimes on Tuesday revealed dozens of vendors selling second-hand clothes, vegetables, and household items along the city's main streets, including Kamuzu Procession Road, Area 3, and the Old Town area.

The City Council had on September 26, 2025, issued a strong warning reminding the public that vending in unauthorized areas is strictly prohibited under city by-laws. The council announced that enforcement would begin on September 29, with offenders to face penalties.

But more than two weeks later, vendors remain unmoved. Many say their livelihoods depend entirely on daily street sales, and they accuse authorities of selective enforcement and political hypocrisy.

"We always wonder why we are not stopped during campaign periods," said vendor Steve Jumbe, who sells second-hand clothes near the Post Office. "If government is honest, it should apply the law all the time -- not only after elections. This looks like politics, not policy."

At the Tsoka Flea Market, chairperson Steve Magombo expressed frustration with what he called "soft enforcement" and urged the city to act firmly, regardless of political influence.

"Some vendors are taking advantage of the political connections between city officials and politicians. This must stop if we want to bring sanity to Lilongwe," Magombo said.

In response, Lilongwe City Council Chief Executive Officer Macloud Kadam'manja acknowledged the challenge but reaffirmed the council's determination to restore order and cleanliness in the capital.

"We remain committed to addressing urban challenges and ensuring a clean and orderly city," Kadam'manja said. "We have engaged vendors' leaders and other stakeholders to find suitable solutions, including identifying space in authorized markets."

Despite these assurances, the streets tell a different story -- one of economic desperation, political caution, and open defiance.

For many traders, the streets remain their only source of survival. For city authorities, enforcing the ban has become a test of political will and administrative consistency.

As night falls and vendors continue to trade under the glow of streetlights, one thing is clear: Lilongwe's battle against illegal vending is far from over -- and the city's by-laws are facing their toughest challenge yet.