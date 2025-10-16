South Africa: Deadline Looms for Tax Return Submissions

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter, has reminded non-provisional taxpayers to submit their annual income-tax returns by the deadline of 20 October 2025.

With only five days left before the deadline, 7 900 531 non-provisional taxpayers have already filed their tax returns, with more than 854 408 still outstanding.

"SARS has made every effort to simplify and support the filing process. Through enhanced digital platforms, Auto Assessment, and accessible helplines, taxpayers have been empowered to meet their obligations with ease and efficiency," the Commissioner said in a statement on Wednesday.

He urged all taxpayers not to abdicate their tax obligations as failure to submit a return by the deadline is a serious offence, and non-compliance can lead to administrative penalties and interest charges.

"As part of our strategic focus to encourage voluntary compliance and enforce the law, SARS will continue to identify and act against those who do not meet their tax obligations," said Kieswetter.

The Commissioner also extended appreciation to the 80% of taxpayers who have filed before the 20 October 2025 deadline. This includes about six million taxpayers who have been auto-assessed and received their refunds within 72 hours.

This commitment to compliance plays a vital role in building a capable state and funding essential public services. The revenue service said that this is is making a difference in the lives of so many of our people.

"Many taxpayers wait until the last minute to file their returns, hoping to meet the deadline. However, rushing invites errors, misjudgements, unnecessary stress, and long queues at SARS branches.

"SARS urges taxpayers to submit returns while there is still time to think clearly and avoid mistakes. Filing early protects taxpayers from penalties and ensures a refund, if due, which is payable in 72 hours," Kieswetter said.

In the 2024 tax year, over 6.7 million non-provisional taxpayers filed their income-tax returns, including those who were auto-assessed.