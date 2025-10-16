Africa: South Africa Stakes Its Claim As Africa's Digital and Investment Powerhouse

South Africa is positioning itself as the continent's digital and investment powerhouse, using its economic resilience and advanced infrastructure to attract global capital and drive Africa's growth story.

Speaking at the AFSIC - SA Investment Summit held in London on Wednesday, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong said South Africa is "forging ahead, breaking new ground, and inspiring new ways", despite persistent global economic headwinds.

"Resilience, reinvention and opportunity are the hallmarks of the South African story. We continue to reform, diversify, and digitise our economy, while driving investment into sectors that power inclusive and sustainable growth," Morolong said.

Africa's most diversified economy

With a gross domestic product (GDP) of about R7 trillion (€348.5 billion), South Africa remains Africa's most globally integrated and diversified economy, underpinned by strong governance, modern infrastructure, and a sophisticated financial system.

The country hosts over 180 Fortune Global 500 companies and leads the continent in digital development. Its digital economy is projected to account for up to 20% of GDP by 2025, almost double its 2020 contribution, driven by rapid growth in fintech, e-commerce, and cloud services.

Exports stand at R2.04 trillion (€101.7 billion) against imports of R1.94 trillion (€97.1 billion) -- a balance Morolong said reflects South Africa's industrial depth and global competitiveness.

Morolong said digital infrastructure is now central to South Africa's growth strategy, positioning the country as a regional hub for technology and data traffic.

He cited major investments in submarine cable systems such as Seacom 2.0, Equiano, 2Africa, and WACS, which connect South Africa to Europe, Asia and the Americas, as well as the country's expanding 4G and 5G networks.

The data centre market is also booming, led by firms such as Teraco, Equinix, Africa Data Centres, Vantage, and NTT, which support cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics.

"Our infrastructure investments are laying the foundations of a continental digital corridor that powers innovation, trade, and job creation," Morolong said.

Investment opportunities across sectors

The Deputy Minister outlined a series of growth opportunities for global investors across South Africa's digital and green economies, including data centres and cloud services; broadband and last-mile connectivity; 5G-enabled smart infrastructure; e-commerce and logistics; fintech and digital payments; digital skills development, and renewable energy for ICT operations.

Morolong said government's R900 billion infrastructure pipeline to 2027, together with policy certainty and regulatory reform, has strengthened investor confidence and created a "predictable, innovation-ready environment".

He emphasised that South Africa's geographic and economic position gives investors direct access to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) -- a market of 1.3 billion consumers with a combined GDP of more than $3 trillion.

He said South Africa's banking systems, fintech hubs, and ICT networks form a foundation for cross-border innovation and digital trade, with the country serving as both a hub and a launchpad for businesses expanding across Africa.

"As we invest in South Africa, we are also investing in Africa's shared prosperity. We envision an Africa that trades not only in minerals and commodities, but in data, design, and digital value."

'Open and ready for partnerships'

Closing his address, Morolong said South Africa's commitment to democratic stability, infrastructure renewal, and digital transformation makes it one of the most reliable investment destinations in the developing world.

"South Africa is not merely open for business -- we are open and ready for sustainable partnerships.

"Together, we can shape a future where South Africa is not just the gateway to Africa, but the driving force of its digital and industrial renaissance."