Nigeria: AMCE Slashes Cost of Screening for Breast Cancer

16 October 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Abuja — As part of activities to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) has approved a 50 percent discount on mammogram screenings throughout the month of October.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Manager of AMCE, Femi Adeyemo described the initiative as part of the hospital's commitment towards promoting early detection and prevention of breast cancer among women in Nigeria and across Africa.

He said: "As one of the continent's leading centres for advanced healthcare and oncology services, AMCE is using this opportunity to encourage more women to take proactive steps toward protecting their health".

Clinical Director, Oncology at AMCE, Dr. Gabriel Boules, emphasized the importance of early diagnosis in reducing breast cancer mortality rates.

"Early detection remains the most effective way to save lives from breast cancer. A simple screening can make all the difference. At AMCE, we are committed to breaking barriers to access and ensuring that every woman has the opportunity to prioritize her health.

"Our goal is not just to treat illness, but to empower women with knowledge and access, by making screenings more affordable, we're helping more people take control of their health, because early detection saves lives," he added.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women globally and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Nigeria.

However, with increased awareness, access to screening, and timely treatment, survival rates can significantly improve.

Through this 50% discount offer, AMCE aims to make mammogram services more accessible to women, particularly those who may not otherwise undergo routine screening.

AMCE said the breast cancer campaign aligns with the hospital's mission to deliver world-class, patient-centered healthcare and lead the charge in advancing cancer prevention and treatment in Africa.

