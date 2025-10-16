Sudan: Council of Ministers Condemns Al-Daglo Militia Terrorist Attack On Omdurman City

16 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Council of Ministers has strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out this morning (Wednesday) by the Al-Daglo militia on the city of Omdurman, Khartoum State, using drones.

The Council affirmed that the actions of this militia represent a continuation of its repeated violations against civilians and a blatant breach of international and humanitarian law.

Below is the translation of full text of the statement:

Statement by the Council of Ministers

The Council of Ministers strongly condemns the ongoing violations committed by the Al-Daglo terrorist militia, and denounces the attack it launched on the morning of Wednesday, October 15, 2025, targeting Omdurman City in Khartoum State with drones.

This treacherous assault adds to the militia's bloody record of crimes against the Sudanese people and constitutes a continuation of its blatant and repeated breaches of international and humanitarian law.

While condemning this terrorist behavior that targets citizens and national assets, the Council of Ministers calls on the international community and all relevant regional and international organizations to take all necessary measures to stop the actions of the Al-Daglo militia against innocent civilians, to classify it as a terrorist organization that must be held accountable and eradicated through all legitimate legal means, and to sanction and hold accountable any states that support or cooperate with it.

